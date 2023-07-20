Apple iPhone 15 series might launch in October: Bank of America Analyst

The upcoming iPhone 15 series by Apple might get a delayed date as compared to its regular launch (in September) initially reported Macrumours. The iPhone 15 series will be launched in October, said Wamsi Mohan, a global securities analyst at Bank of America. This means that the launch of the smartphone will be launched in Q4 against its regular launch period i.e. Q3.

Wamsi Mohan shared his opinion on Barrons after conducting channel checks in Apple’s supply chain. Mohan mentioned that the launch of the iPhone 15 series will be in fourth quarter of the year i.e. which falls between October to December. However, the analyst did not give any reason for the alleged launch of the iPhone 15 series. As there are no other sources that reveal the delay in the upcoming smartphone series launch, Mohan’s prediction might be uncertain.

Apple had announced the iPhone 14 series on September 7, last year. Even though the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max went on sale on September 16, the iPhone Pro Max launched on October 7. It was due to the disruptions caused by lockdowns at manufacturing sites in China.

The company is expected to stick to manufacturing four smartphones- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Pro models will offer features that will that will make them stand apart than the other devices. The iPhone 15 series will be offered with USB Type-C port. That will be a major change as Apple devices are offered with Lightning port. The Dynamic Island feature will be offered as a standard feature across the series. An improvement in camera capabilities is also on the list. When it comes to processor, the non pro variants will get Bionic A16 chipset while the pro models will get Bionic A17 chipset.