Apple iPhone 15 Pro series will get thinner bezels along with titanium frame

The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in the year end and the devices will be offered with a bunch of new features. According to the latest newsletter of Mark Gurman, the new iPhone 15 series will have some noticeable changes on it. The bezels of the iPhone 15 Pro series will be quite thinner, he revealed.

Gurman had already revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will offer a low-injection pressure over-molding (LIPO) display technology that will be useful in narrowing the bezels. The bezels in the 15 Pro series will be just 1.5mm against 2.2mm on the iPhone 14 Pro series. For those who are unknown, the LIPO display was already available from the Apple Watch Series 7. It is expected that after its use in the iPhone 15 Pro series, the LIPO display will be used in next generation of iPad Pro devices.

On the other hand, the regular iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be offered with Dynamic Island cutouts. However, the 120Hz ProMotion displays will be quite exclusive for the Pro variants of iPhone 15. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro series frame is expected to be a titanium frame that will make it stronger and lighter than stainless steel currently used.

In terms of camera layout, the iPhone 15 Pro series will offer an actual periscope lens. However, it will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and will be coupled with 6X digital zoom. In terms of chipset the devices will be offered with 3nm A17 chipset. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and the 15 Plus will use the A16 SoC that is currently used in iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models. Gurman also expected that the iPhone 15 series will adopt the new chassis design that is present on the iPhone 14. The new design makes the devices easy for repair. Other major change in the device will be the use of USB-C port instead of lightening.

On the pricing aspect, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to be priced $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max. Similarly, the iPhone 15 Pro will cost $100 more than its predecessor.