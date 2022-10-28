Apple iPhone 15 Pro models may come with as much RAM as Galaxy S23

Apple’s upcoming iPhone is reportedly going to offer as much RAM as Samsung Galaxy S23 series phones. According to a new report from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce, the Cupertino-based tech giant will likely pack 8GB of RAM in the latest iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

That means the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will have 2GB more than current-generation iPhones and as much RAM as the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S23+. If it is true then this will be the first time an iPhone models will have the same RAM as the Samsung phone.

Apart from this, there are various other features of iPhone 15 series that will also be the same as Samsung Galaxy S23, revealed the report. The iPhone 15 Pro Max will reportedly feature a 10x optical zoom camera with a periscope lens, which is similar to that of Galaxy S23 Ultra. Apple will also offer USB Type-C port with its next-generation iPhones as per the new rules of the EU.

Mostly, Apple iPhones are better in video recording than Galaxy phones. Especially, in low-light conditions iPhones capture more clarity pictures than Galaxy phones. However, the Galaxy S23 Ultra has brought massive improvements in this section.

If the iPhone 15 Pro models came with similar RAM, storage, camera zoom, and video recording capabilities as the Galaxy S23 series. Then the competition between Galaxy S23 and the iPhone 15 lineup will be more intense.