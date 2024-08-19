Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max price drops to Rs 83,515 on Amazon, Know offer details

Advertisement

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is currently being offered with massive discount on Amazon at an unbeatable price of Rs 83,515. You can get this premium device packed with advanced features at this never offered cheaper price by including Amazon’s discount offer inclusive of exchange deal and bank offer.

Here’s how you can avail the discount offer to cut down the price of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max to Rs 83, 515. Note that the iPhone 15 Pro Max was launched at Rs 1,59,900.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Amazon offer

The 256GB, Black Titanium colour option of the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is now offered at a reduced price of Rs 1,51,700 on Amazon with 5% discount. It is originally priced at Rs 1,59,900. Amazon also provides exchange and bank offers to cut down the price of the device.

Exchange offer: You can also avail exchange deal of up to Rs 58,700 by trading in your old smartphone in good condition. This will bring down the price to Rs 93,000. Before proceeding, ensure that your old smartphone is eligible for the exchange offer.

Bank offer: The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card owners can avail an additional discount of Rs 9,485, lowering the final price to Rs 83,515.

In total, the Amazon’s exchange offer, and bank deals can let you buy the premium smartphone at just Rs 83,515.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max specifications

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has a lightweight and durable titanium frame that makes it both robust and offers an elegant look.

The phone comes with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2796×1290 pixels and a pixel density of 460 ppi. It is powered by the the hexa-core Apple A17 Bionic chip delivering smooth performance. It is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

The device has triple camera unit that includes 48 MP primary camera with f/1.78 aperture, a secondary 12 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and another 12 MP telephoto camera: f/1.78 aperture for detailed zoom shots.Front camera: A 12 MP camera with an f/1.9 aperture, perfect for selfies and video calls.

The phone supports wireless charging and USB Type-C for fast charging, ensuring you stay powered throughout the day.

It boots on iOS 17, offering a seamless and user-friendly experience. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC for high-speed internet and connectivity options. The advanced sensors on board include Face ID, accelerometer, gyro, and proximity sensor, enhancing security and usability.

Measuring 159.90mm x 76.70mm x 8.25mm, the phone weighs approximately 221 grams.