Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might surprise you in multiple ways

The upcoming Apple iPhone 15 series is currently under production and it is expected to be available for the buyers in September 2023. However, ahead of the official launch, we are getting numerous leaks about the upcoming series. Recently, Ice Universe (which shares leaks on technology) on its official Twitter handle has shared some important information about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max that will surely surprise you.

There is no confirmation about the exact name of iPhone 15 Pro Max (as it might be called iPhone 15 Ultra). Based on the rendering based on CAD, it was seen that the smartphone will be thicker than the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, the bezel of the 15 Pro Max (76.73mm) will be narrower than the 14 Pro Max.

The leaked image also shows that there will not be any physical button on the smartphone. Rather the smartphone will offer solid state buttons. This means that buttons will not offer any moving parts. The solid state buttons are pressable buttons where a small motor produces vibrations when a user presses them. The notch island as well as the three cameras will be present on the smartphone.

When it comes to processor, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max might offer A17 Bionic chipset. However, the base variants of the smartphone are expected to offer A16 Bionic chipset. The iPhone Pro Max will have dimensions of 159.86 mm x 76.73 mm x 8.25 mm. The total thickness of the smartphone including the camera will be 11.84 mm.

The other important update noticed in the leaked images is the presence of Type C charging port in place of lightening port. When it comes to other important features, the smartphone gets increased RAM, Sony’s ToF sensor and Titanium alloy middle frame with frosted process.

(NB: The information in the article is based on leaks. The final product might be different than the expected product.)