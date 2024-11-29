Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at lowest ever price with Rs 45,099 discount

Reliance Digital is offering the premium smartphone Apple iPhone 15 Pro at a lower price ever on it’s e-commerce platform during the Black Friday Sale. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is getting a massive discount of Rs 35,099 without any terms or conditions.

Check the details of the iPhone 15 Pro discount on Reliance Digital website.

iPhone 15 Pro discount

as part of its Black Friday Sale offer, the Reliance Digital has listed the iPhone 15 Pro at a starting price tag of Rs 99,900, which is much lower than its launch price in India. It made its debut at a cost of Rs 1,34,999. If we calculate it’s current price with its launch cost, then it’s price has dropped directly by Rs 35,099. And the good news is Reliance is offering this discount without any terms or conditions.

Now, adding a little more sugar to the deal, is the bank offer. The customers can get an additional Rs 10,000 bank card discount on the use of IDFC bank credit card and ICICI bank credit card EMI while purchasing the Pro version on top of the direct price cut. With the addition of the bank offer, the cost of the iPhone 15 Pro drops to Rs 89,900. Now, is not that a sweet deal. If we compare it with the other Apple iPhones then the iPhone 16 Plus comes at the same price.

Note that the platform has also listed other bank card offers, but it is relatively much lower than the IDFC bank credit card and ICICI bank credit card.

iPhone 15 Pro



Though the iPhone 16 Pro model are now available in the market, many users still prefer the iPhone 15 Pro that packs many advanced features. Moreover, it supports Apple’s Intelligence features and will continue to receive software updates for more than four years. With steady upgrades, it will receive all new features that the tech giant might introduce in the future. The only thing that will be missing is the latest camera or audio enhancements.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro’s performance remains excellent. The premium Apple phone is equipped with a Grade 5 titanium body which makes it sturdier and more durable and features a 6.1 inch Super Retina display with ceramic shield protection. The device sports a triple camera unit including a 48MP primary lens. It lets users switch between three focal lengths-24mm, 28mm, 35mm.

The device packs a solid battery that is claimed to last an entire day. Moreover, it supports Type-C USB port like the Android phone.

This deal provides a rare opportunity to purchase a premium smartphone at an affordable price.