Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 14 receives price cut in India following iPhone 16 launch,  Check new prices here

Apple launched its latest iPhone 16 series phones at its “ Glowtime” event on Monday. Soon after the latest generation of the iPhone launch, the iPhone 15, and iPhone 14 models has become cheaper with significant price cuts in India.

Meanwhile, the tech giant has discontinued the pro models of the iPhone 15 series

This follows Apple’s agenda of cutting down prices of previous generation iPhone models are cut post the launch of new iPhone models almost every year.

Apple iPhone price cut

Apple has cut down the price of the iPhone 15 lineup by up to Rs 10,000. The base iPhone 15 model price has been revised to Rs 69,900, down from its previous price of Rs 79,900. Meanwhile the iPhone 15 Plus has also become cheaper by the same margin with prices starting at Rs 79,900, compared to its earlier price of Rs 89,900.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have also seen a price drop. The iPhone 14 is now selling for Rs 59,900 and its price has been slashed by Rs 10,000. The same goes for the iPhone 14 Plus as it now costs Rs 69,900.

The new prices are effective immediately across all authorised Apple resellers in India, including the Apple Store Online, Apple Store locations, and partner retail outlets.

Ahead of the festive season, buyers can expect further price drops on e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. There will be exchange offers, bank discounts and more, which should bring the prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 series further down.

Like always, Apple has officially discontinued the iPhone 15 Pro models after the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro models.