Amazon offering Apple iPhone 15 with massive discount offers, How to get it at just Rs 17,870

Amazon has announced price cuts for the current generation of iPhone series-iPhone 15 ahead of the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup. The flagship iPhone 15 can be bought at a discounted price of Rs 17,870 if all the discounts, exchange offers and bank coupons are added while purchasing the device on Amazon.

Check the Amazon iPhone 15 discount deal on Amazon.

Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 17,870 on Amazon: Discount offer

Now, is the perfect time to buy the iPhone 15 at an incredibly low price on Amazon. The e-commerce site is offering flat discount, bank offers and exchange deals on the iPhone 15.

Amazon is currently offering the Black, 128 GB version of the Apple iPhone 15 at a discounted price of Rs. 80,600. The device earlier listed for a price tag of Rs. 89,600. The device is getting a 10 per cent flat discount on the e-commerce site.

In addition to this, the e-commerce site offers other benefits that helps in bringing down the price of the flagship smartphone.

If you have an old phone to exchange with the Apple iPhone 15, the price can be effectively slashed further by a whooping Rs. 58,700.

To add to it, if you use an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail a significant discount of Rs. 4,030, taking the price down to as low as Rs. 17,870.

Considering its specifications and premium profile, which includes a 6.1-inch display, A16 Bionic chip, 48MP primary camera, robust battery, the Apple iPhone 15 at Rs 17,870 is some sort of an undeniable deal.