Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 buyers can get a refund of Rs 10,000; know how to get the claim

Apple has launched the iPhone 16 across the globe. The Apple iPhone 16 series includes four devices and that includes iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There are multiple offers that are offered on the devices. However, if you are one of those who have bought an iPhone 15 or iPhone 14 recently, you are eligible for an Rs 10,000 refund.

As the iPhone 16 series has launched, a price cut of Rs 10,000 was introduced on iPhone 15 series and iPhone 14 series. Well, if you bought iPhone 15/ iPhone 15 Plus/ iPhone 14/ iPhone 14 Plus within 14 days of the price cut announcement you are eligible to get Rs 10,000 refund. The Pro variants of iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 have been discontinued by the company.

How to get the refund

The buyers can get a refund by visiting an Apple Store or by contacting Apple’s customer support at 0008000401966. The buyers should have the original receipt with them. The iPhone 15/14 owners should keep it in mind that they should not have bought the device under special sales or limited-time price reductions.

Offers on iPhone 16 series

Apple iPhone 16 series get instant cashback of Rs 5000 from selected banks and that includes American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. There are EMI plans from Apple as well as from banking platforms. Customers can get up to Rs 67,500 by exchanging their older iPhone model. Apple also offers three-month subscription to Apple Music, Apple TV+ as well as Apple Arcade at zero extra cost. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now sold at Rs 59,900 and Rs 69,900 respectively. Interested buyers can pre-order on Apple’s online store, Apple’s retail locations in Mumbai (Apple BKC) and Delhi (Apple Saket), and authorised resellers across India.