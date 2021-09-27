Apple iPhone 14 series may come with a fresh new design; No mini model in 2022

Apple iPhone 14 series may come with significant changes in its design compared to its predecessors. According to popular Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, rather than some changes in the camera module like other apple phones after iPhone X, the iPhone 14 series smartphones might include some other design changes as well.

Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested that the new generation iPhones will have different design.

Many reports have also suggested that the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be a completely “redesigned product”.

Reports have revealed that the Apple engineers are already working on the iPhone 14 series which means that the company has more time to complete more designs for the new models. So we can expect some design changes in the upcoming iPhone models.

Prior to this, @jon_prosser have also commented on the design changes of the iPhone 14 series and said that Apple will abandon the notch design in 2022. Reports have claimed that Apple iPhone 14 series will use the punch-hole design.

Furthermore, Jon Prosser claims that the engineering model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max does not have a notch. However, this flagship smartphone has holes.

In addition, he also said that the Apple will not release a mini model next year. Instead, the company will have a new “Max” model. So, the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series will have the regular iPhone, Max, Pro, and Pro Max models.

Reports have also revealed about a Touch ID feature. But it is unclear whether it will be ready at the time of launch of iPhone 14 series.

Apple iPhone 14 series Specifications

As for specifications of the iPhone 14 series, there is not much information about the smartphone series. However, a leak report have revealed an alleged specs sheet of the whole series.

But, we can’t say whether this report is true or not.

As per the leak report, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will likely have a 6.06-inch screen while the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max will come with a larger 6.68 inches display.

Furthermore, the two basic storage variants of iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will feature LTPS displays and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will use LTPO screens.

The iPhone 14 series will come with a new Bionic A16 processor which is built with a 4nm manufacturing process.

In terms of camera setup, the iPhone 14 may feature a dual rear camera system while all the other three models might have a triple rear camera setup. The main camera of the top-end models is expected to be upgraded to 1/1.3-inch 48MP ultra-wide sensor.