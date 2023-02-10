Apple iPhone 14 Pro sales might have hampered a major iPhone 15 launch decision

Apple will introduce its new series of flagship devices-iPhone 15 in the last quarter of 2023. However, the sales of iPhone 14 Pro might have altered the iPhone 15 series. According to rumours, it is suggested that the company might add a higher-end iPhone to its flagship series’ list. The new variant will be an Ultra variant.

However, if you are expecting the Ultra variant to be an iPhone 15 Ultra you might be disappointed as it will rather be iPhone 16 Ultra. Multiple leakers including Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has also hinted about the same. This means that Apple will have 1 entry-level iPhone and 2 Pro iPhones. The top variant of the iPhone series will be an an iPhone Ultra.

“Apple says consumers are willing to “stretch” to get the best iPhone possible. So the company is working towards an even higher-end Ultra model for as early as 2024 in addition to adding more exclusive features to the Pro Max,” said Mark Gurman while reflecting views of Tim Cook.

“I think it would make sense for Apple to eventually shift to 1 entry iPhone, 2 Pro iPhones, and 1 Ultra iPhone. The last two attempts at new regular iPhone screen sizes (Mini and then Plus) have both been failures. So basically three high-end and one entry-level versus 2 and 2,” Gurman added.

iPhone 15

This means that we will have no change in the iPhone 15 series. It will offer the same variants as the current iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 series offers iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The timeline of the iPhone 15 series launch is expected to be the same as the iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 15 series will launch in September 2023. The last device to launch in the series will be iPhone Pro Max and we expect it to be more expensive than the current flagship.