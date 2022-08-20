Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max to launch first Week of September! Check Price and Specs

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max launch date is scheduled next month (September 2022) during an official event. However, unlike last year, the launch of the iPhone series will be bit earlier this year. According to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the launch event of iPhone 14 series will be on September 7, Wednesday. The release date for the same will be September 16, said the report.

Other than the iPhone 14 series, the Apple event will also throw light on other Apple products like Macs, iPads and Apple Watch. When it comes to the iPhone 14 series, the most anticipated model is the iPhone Pro Max which is the top end variant of the series. The other devices of the series are iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro. However, this year the company is making as exception by not launching the mini variant. This means that the iPhone 13 Mini might be the last of its kind (mini-series).

Few things about the iPhone 14 Pro Max that buyers might be interested in are listed below.

Price

According to report by MacRumours, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro Max will start at $1,199. The price is quite more than the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, we are not totally sure about it and would like to wait till the launch event.

Features

In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to offer a 6.7-inch OLED screen with 1284×2778 resolution. The refresh rate of the device is assumed to be 120Hz. The camera setup on the device will be 48MP+12MP+12MP while the chipset will be A16 Bionic chipset. According to tipster Ming-Chi Kuo and columnist Mark Gurman, the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer a pill-shaped cut out. This will be quite a variation as the notch display had been on the devices for quite a long time.

In terms of colours, the device is expected to be offered in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold and Graphite. On the other hand, the battery capacity of the smartphone might be 4323mAh.

Note: The specs and prices of the iPhone 14 models mentioned in the article are based on leaks and reports. Kindly, wait for the launch date for more details.