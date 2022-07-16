Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max design leaked, This is how it may look like

Apple is expected to unveil its highly anticipated iPhone 14 series some time in the month of September. The upcoming iPhone 14 series is speculated to consists of four models. Now, ahead of any official announcement, the design of the the top end model of the series, the iPhone 14 Pro Max, has been leaked via an alleged dummy design of the smartphone.

Tipster Duan Rui shared the images of the supposed dummy model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max on microblogging Twitter. The leaked images shows a metallic dummy model of the upcoming iPhone model. The rear design of the front and rear design of the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been revealed via the image.

The dummy model of the iPhone 14 Pro Max model features a punch hole cutout on the front alongside a pill shaped cutout in the center that will hold the front facing camera as well as the sensors needed for its Face ID technology.

On the rear end, the dummy model sports a large camera module on the top left corner. The leaked images shows a camera module that seems larger than the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro Max. This was reported in previous leaks. The camera module holds a total of three sensors and an LED flash. Although, a ToF 3D LiDAR sensor is also expected to be equipped on this module. The camera module is expected to include a new 48 megapixel sensor, which will be paired with a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 12 megapixel telephoto camera.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is expected to feature a 6.7 inch 120Hz ProMotion OLED display and will be powered by the new A16 Bionic chipset. It will pack a 4,323mAh battery pack.

