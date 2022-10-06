Apple iPhone 14 Plus opens for Pre-order, Sale starts from tomorrow

Apple iPhone 14 Plus will be available for sale in India from tomorrow (October 7). Prior to the start of the sales, the iPhone 14 Plus is available for pre-order in India. The smartphone is available for pre-order on Amazon, Flipkart as well as on the official website of apple. For those who are unknown, the iPhone Plus is the bigger version of iPhone and shares similar specifications.

Variants and price

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available in three storage variants- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. While the 128GB variant costs Rs 89,900, the 256GB and 512GB variants are offered at Rs 99,000 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively. Furthermore, the smartphone also gets various bank offers that make the deal sweet.

Specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus offers a 6.7” (2778×1284 pixel) Super Retina XDR OLED display. The device is powered by an A15 Bionic chip and is rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes).

In terms of camera, the iPhone 14 Plus is powered by a Dual-camera system. Both the main as well as the ultra-wide cameras are 12MP. While the optical zoom is 2x, the digital zoom extends up to 5x times. The other features of the camera are true tone flash, photonic engine, deep fusion, smart hdr 4, portrait lighting with six effects (natural, studio, contour, stage, stage mono, high‑key mono), advanced red‑eye correction, auto image stabilization, burst mode, photo geotagging etc.

In terms of video recording, the smartphone offers 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps.

The sensors offered on the device are face id, barometer, high dynamic range gyro, high-g accelerometer, proximity sensor, dual ambient light sensors etc. The device gets iOS 16 out of the box. Speaking about the battery backup, the device offers up to 26 hours of video playback and audio playback up to 100 hours. The device can be charged up to 50 percent in 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher.