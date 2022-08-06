Apple iPhone 14 may cost same as the launch price of iPhone 13 in India

The price of the upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series could almost be the same as its predecessor iPhone 13’s launch price. As per a new report, the starting price of the upcoming iPhone 14 model could be around Rs 80,000. However, the latest iPhone series may not have a mini version. Instead of the mini model, Apple is likely to introduce a new Max variant, which could be positioned between the standard and iPhone 14 Pro model.

A Korean blog Naver user named “yeux1122” shared a new post on the platform and tipped that Apple will not increase the price of its iPhone 14 series in order to attract more customers and make more sales despite high inflation and chain constraints.

The post was first spotted by MacRumors. The post also revealed that the decision has been taken by “top executives” at Apple because of stagnation in the global smartphone market and a decline in demand.

As per current rumors, the iPhone 14 is speculated to be priced around $799 (around Rs 63,200 in India) in the US. However, the price of the device is likely to be higher than this as in India as there are GST and import duty charges, among other things, that will apply to it after its launch in the country. Plus, Apple usually pegs $1 as Rs 100. But, since the US price is similar to last year’s iPhone 13 series, the same will likely be the case for the Indian market too. So, The iPhone 14 could be priced around Rs 79,990 which is the cost of the iPhone 13 in India.

Note that Apple is yet to reveal the official price and other details of the iPhone 14 series. The company is expected to launch the iPhone 14 series next month to be exact on September 13. In addition to this, Apple will likely slash the price of the iPhone 13 series following the launch of iPhone 14, similar to what happened with iPhone 12 series in 2021.

We have got many rumours and leaks about the upcoming iPhone 14 series ahead of its launch. The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are tipped to be powered by last year’s A15 chipset, whereas the Pro models will likely pack the new A16 SoC under the hood. The non-Pro models are tipped to offer the same dual rear camera setup that we saw on the 2021 variants, but the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will likely feature the new 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

