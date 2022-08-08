Apple iPhone 14 launch may get delayed amid ongoing China-Taiwan tension

Beijing: A new report has stated that the launch of Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 may be delayed due to the growing tension between China and Taiwan. Apple is currently gearing to launch its next-generation series of iPhones but the chances are high that it may come at a later time than the usual launch time of iPhones, which usually happens on September.

According per reports, Apple is TSMC’s top customer, and the company ships chips to Pegatron in China, where iPhones are assembled. The relationship between China-Taiwan has become more strained after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Now, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has set up a new regulations that forbids any mention of “Taiwan” or “Republic of China” in shipping documents. That means the some of the hardware will likely be returned to Taiwan. This will cause a delay in iPhone 14 production.

Also, Pegatron’s Vice Chairman and top executives from TSMC were seen with Pelosi during the visit, so this could be a beginning of a more fierce trade war between the CCP and Taiwan in which Apple and other US-based companies are caught in the middle, it added.

The report has also added that the tech giant Apple is already in talks with its Taiwanese partners and has requested them to remove or replace all labeling with “Made in Taiwan” or “Republic of China”.

Recently, a report said that Apple plans to ship its iPhone 14 simultaneously from factories in China and India.

Popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that his latest survey indicates Foxconn’s iPhone production site in India will ship the new 6.1-inch iPhone 14 almost simultaneously with China for the first time in the second half of 2022 (India being one quarter or more behind in the past) in a new post on the microblogging site Twitter.

Apple’s next-generation series of iPhones will likely include 4 models sans the mini model that is the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.

(Source: GSMArena)