Apple iPhone 14 getting up to Rs 29,310 discount on Flipkart, Check deal details

Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 14 at the lowest price ever during its Year End sale. The sale is ongoing and will end on 31st December. The iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by a A15 Bionic chip with 6 core processor. The latest iPhone 14 features a dual 12MP camera at the rear and a 12MP camera at front for selfies and video calls.

Flipkart Year End sale: iPhone 14 discount

The Apple iPhone 14 was launched at a starting price of Rs 79,900 for the base variant with 128GB of storage. The device is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs 77,490 with Rs 2,410 off on Flipkart. In addition, buyers can get Rs 5,000 instant discount on transactions with HDFC Bank credit non-EMI, credit and debit card EMI transactions. This will cut down the price of Apple iPhone 14 down to Rs 72,490.

In addition to this, buyers can further bring down the price of the smartphone to Rs 50,590 by opting for the exchange offer. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 21,900 off for your old smartphone. Note that the exchange value of your device will depend upon the model and condition.

This means that after all discounts and bank offers, the Apple iPhone 14 can be bought for Rs 50,590. If you are thinking of buying the device then this is a good deal you have to think about.

Apple launched Apple iPhone 14 series just a few months ago. The iPhone 14 is the base model in the Apple iPhone 14 series. The iPhone 14 series consists of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is fell behind its predecessor Apple iPhone 13 in terms of sales. The phones have almost identical features and dimensions.

Despite being Apple’s flagship, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at a massive discount on Flipkart. In the Year End sale, you can get the Apple iPhone 14 from Flipkart at just Rs 50,590.