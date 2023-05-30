Apple iPhone 14 available with up to Rs 48,901 discount in Flipkart sale

Flipkart is offering the Apple iPhone 14 at one of the lowest prices ever on its e-commerce platform. The iPhone 14 was launched last year and failed to get good sales figures in comparison to it’s predecessor. The Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, dual rear camera, and 12MP camera for video calls and selfies.

The Apple iPhone 14 has a higher price than the Apple iPhone 13 but has almost similar features as its predecessor. But in the latest Flipkart sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is available at just Rs 30,999 making it a smart buy.

Flipkart has currently listed the iPhone 14 at just Rs 67,999 with Rs 11,901 off against its original launch price. The buyers can also get an Rs 4000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card EMI transactions.

The Apple iPhone 14 is listed at Rs 67,999 in the Flipkart sale with Rs 11,901 off from the official store price. In addition to this, buyers can get This brings the price of the phone down to Rs 63,999. Apart from this, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 33,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. This means after all bank offers and discounts, Apple iPhone 14 is available at Rs 30,999 in the Flipkart sale after a Rs 48,901 discount.

The Apple iPhone 14 is the cheapest smartphone in the Apple iPhone 14 series that made its debut late last year. The series also comprises Apple iPhone 14 Plus, Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. The Apple iPhone 14 is powered by the similar chipset as the Apple iPhone 13 but with more cores. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display at the front with iPhone 13-like notch that houses a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. At the rear, the phone features a dual camera setup with 12MP sensors.