Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Plus get more than Rs 25,000 discount on Flipkart

The Apple iPhone 14 as well as the iPhone 14 Plus get heavy discount on Flipkart. If you are someone who is planning to buy a new iPhone, you might be interested in the offer.

Details about the offer

The iPhone 14/ 14 Plus offer includes bank discount as well as exchange offers. Both the devices get an exchange benefit of Rs 23,000 if they have an old smartphone to trade in. On the other hand, the buyers will get additional Rs 4000 instant discount is they use HDFC Credit Card/ Debit Card for the transaction.

Users should keep in mind that the exchange discount varies from one smartphone to another. We have considered the 128GB variant of the smartphones (iPhone 14/ 14 Plus) into consideration.

Specifications

Speaking about the specifications of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, both the devices have almost the same specs except for some key difference like the display. iPhone 14 offers 6.1” (15.40cm) display while the Plus variant offers 6.7” (16.95cm) display. While the iPhone 14 offers 20 hours of video playback, the 14 Plus offers a playback of 26 hours.

The camera is both devices offer 12MP Dual camera system at rear, 12MP front camera. An A15 Bionic chip does the processing on the device. Both devices are Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 metres up to 30 minutes). Connectivity options on the device include GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+ , DC-HSDPA, VoLTE, Wi-Fi and 5G. Dynamic Island is missing in both devices while the storage options for the smartphones are 128GB/256GB/512GB.