Apple iPhone 13 mini Photo Leaked, Shows Diagonally Aligned Cameras

Apple is planning to unveil the iPhone 13 series phones this year. The iPhone 13 series will have four iPhones including iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Last week we had seen renders of the iPhone 13 mini, which showed a different design for its camera system. As per the renders, the cameras were aligned in a diagonal arrangement instead of one over the other.

Now, a new leak has revealed a hands-on photo of a prototype mini. The leaked photo of iPhone 13 mini has confirmed the previous renders to be true.

The photo was shared on Chinese social media site Weibo and first spotted by GizChina.

The site has warned that the leaked image is of a prototype and it may be different from the device that will eventually hit the market.

The leaked photo shows what could be the possible back panel of the upcoming iPhone 13 mini. In the image, the back panel was seen in a blue colour with a dual camera system housed in a square shapes module.

However, It’s design is slightly different compared to the iPhone 12 Mini as camera’s are placed diagonally rather than vertically like the iPhone 12 Mini.

The blue color variant of the iPhone 13 mini has a smaller notch than the first model.

The report by GizChina also revealed that the entire lens module takes a new design to accommodate larger lenses. Also, the iPhone 13 mini appears to be a little thicker than the iPhone 12 mini.