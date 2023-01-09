Apple iPhone 13 is the best-selling smartphone in India in Q4 2022

Apple iPhone 13 was the best-selling smartphone in India during the Q4, 2022, as per global technology market research firm ‘Counterpoint Research’. The firm recently published its Q4 2022 quarter’s smartphone sales data for the Indian market, in which iPhone 13 was named as the nest-seeling smartphone with a 4% market share of sales.

As per the report, iPhone 13 had a 4% market share of sales followed by Samsung Galaxy M13 and Xiaomi Redmi A1 with 3% sales share each.

In Q4 2021, five best-selling smartphones were, Realme C11, Oppo A54, Galaxy M12, Redmi Note 10s, and Redmi 9A. All of them fall under the Rs 15,000 price category. The budget smartphones have always dominated the list in the Indian market previously. This is the first time an iPhone has recorded the highest sales in the list in the Indian market.

Having said that, the last quarter of 2022 witnessed sales and discounts on Apple iPhone 13 from e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart as well as offline retail outlets. Flipkart offered the iPhone 13 below Rs 50,000 during the first few days of Big Billion Days sale. These offers could have added to the increased sales of iPhone 13.

Nevertheless, the list of top five best-selling smartphones in Q4, 2022 also included the Samsung Galaxy A04s and Realme C35 at fourth and fifth positions respectively. Both of them had 3% sales share.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and is equipped with a A15 Bionic chipset – the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone boasts of a long battery life and sports a 12MP camera on the front for selfies along with a 12MP dual camera setup at the back. The device runs on iOS 15 outside of the box.

The smartphone is available in three storage variants -128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is currently selling at Rs 61,999 on Flipkart for the 128GB storage model. While Amazon is selling it at Rs 69,900 onwards.