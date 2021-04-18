Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 series is creating much hubbub on social media as people are waiting for the premium brand phone to be launched.

Though the company has not revealed any information about the series smartphones but many rumors, leaks about the upcoming phone have surfaced online.

Now a new leak has revealed the renders of the iPhone 13 series phones which will be iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 mini.

As per the renders, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini features dual rear cameras. On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro Max sports a triple rear camera setup.

As per reports of Gadgets 360, The camera design may seem similar to the iPhone 12 series phones, but the iPhone 13 Pro Max is said to have much larger individual sensors compared to its predecessor.

Tipster David Kowalski in collaboration with Coverpigtou has leaked the renders of a alleged red iPhone 13. The leaked renders shows the red iPhone 13 with dual camera sensors on the back. The dual cameras are positioned diagonally from each other which is different from the vertically aligned camera of the iPhone 12.

The tipster also suggested that the iPhone 13 series could feature a 6.1-inch LTPO display panels. The iPhone 13 could reportedly have a starting price of $700 (around Rs 52,100).

Apple tipster EverythingApplePro shared a video of CAD renders of iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini which is developed by Karl Leuang (@HarmlessKarl) which shows iPhone 13 Pro Max with triple rear camera setup with larger sensors than the ones on the previous version. The larger sensors make the camera bump sticks out more by about 0.9mm.

However, the notch looks a smaller than its predecessor iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in October this year.

Apple has not shared any details about the phones of the iPhone 13 series as of yet.

(Source: NDTV Gadgets 360)