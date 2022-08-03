Apple iPhone 13 gets a massive discount of up to Rs 23,000 on Flipkart, Check the offer here

The new Apple iPhone 14 series is all set to launch this September 2022 and if you are planning to get a new iPhone, this is perhaps the best time. The Apple iPhone 13 is now available on Flipkart at an unbelievable price. The smartphone gets multiple discounts on Flipkart and the final price will be just around Rs 51,000. The discount offer on the Apple iPhone 13 includes bank offers, discounts as well as exchange benefits. However, in order to get the discount, you should make sure to use the offers in the correct way.

The details about the offer on Apple iPhone 13 has been described below in detail.

How to avail of the offer?

The Apple iPhone 13 (128 GB) is currently available at Rs 73,999 after a discount of 7 percent on the original price. The selling price of the smartphone is Rs 79,900. The iPhone 13 also gets an instant discount of Rs 4000 if used with HDFC Credit Card and Credit/Debit EMI Transactions. Users can also get 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

However, the major discount can be availed if you can exchange your old smartphone during the purchase. Flipkart offers up to Rs 19,000 off on the deal if you exchange an old smartphone. We tried to exchange our old smartphone (realme 6 pro) on the purchase and got a discount of Rs 10,500 on the deal. It is worth mentioning that if users are willing to exchange their old iPhones they will get a better deal.

iPhone 13 Specifications

The iPhone 13 offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532 x 1170 resolution. The display is protected with a Ceramic Shield. The iPhone runs on iOS 15 and is powered by Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip. Apple iPhone 13 has a 3,227mAh battery that supports 20W wired fast charging via lightning port and wireless charging.

The iPhone 13 gets the Cinematic Mode, portrait mode for videos — which adds the bokeh effect. Connectivity feature of the phone includes 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS with GLONASS + QZSS.

NB: The prices mentioned in the article are that on Flipkart. The smartphone prices as well as the deals keep changing from time to time on the e-commerce platform. Hurry up to avail the offer.