Apple iPhone 12 series price slashed on Flipkart ahead of iPhone 13 series launch in India

Are you waiting to purchase an Apple iPhone device but waiting for a sale or slash in price, then this might the right time to purchase one of these devices on Flipkart. Prior to the launch of the Apple iPhone 13 series, huge discounts are being offered on iPhone 12 series on the platform.

According to the latest reports, Apple will host an event on September 14 in which the company will launch the next iPhone 13 series.

Even though there is no sale for the iPhone devices on the platform, the iPhone 12 series are available at discounted prices.

iPhone 12 (64GB)

The iPhone 12 is offered at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart against the MRP of Rs 79,900. This roughly means that the customers are being provided a discount of 16 per cent. The device is equipped with dual rear camera setup of 12 MP+ 12 MP whereas the front camera is 12 MP, The iPhone 12 is powered by a A14 Bionic Chip and offers a Super Retina XDR display of 6.1 inch. The platform offers a discount of Rs 12,901 on exchanging an old device.

The 128 GB storage variant of the iPhone 12 is priced at an offer price of Rs 71,999. The smartphone has an MRP of Rs 84,900. An exchange offer is also available for the customers. The platform offers a discount of Rs 15,000 on exchanging an old device.

iPhone 12 mini (128GB)

The smartphone is priced at Rs 64,999 on the platform against the original price of Rs 74,900. A discount of 13 per cent is offered by to customers by Flipkart. The iPhone mini offered a compact design with a display of 5.4 inch and is powered by an A14 Bionic Chip with Next Generation Neural engine Processor. An exchange offer is also offered by Flipkart.

iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)

The iPhone 12 Pro can be bought for a price of Rs 1, 15,900. The MRP of the device is Rs 1, 19,000. It gets a triple camera setup of 12MP +12MP +12 MP at the rear. On the other hand, the front camera is 12MP.The device gets a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by a A14 bionic chip with next generation neural engine processor.