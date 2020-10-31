Apple iPhone 12 edges are very sharp and it can hurt your fingers, claim users

Bhubaneswar: Just a week after Apple released its iPhone 12 on sale in the United States, China and other countries, some users have claimed that the edges of the phone are so sharp that it can hurt your fingers.

Some Chinese users who bought the phone ahead of everyone even posted pictures of their injured fingers and palms on social media allegedly caused by the sharp edges of the iPhone 12 phone.

According to a report published by GizChina, the early users of iPhone 12 found the edges of the smartphone to be really sharp. They claimed that that the sharp edge of the phone injuring their palms.

The report revealed that a user shared a picture of his bleeding finger, while another user shared a picture of his reddened palm with deep pressure marks.

It also added that some people agreed with these claims, while some users criticized the posts by calling them mere “exaggeration.”

The edges of the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are made with aluminum, the edges of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are made with stainless steel.

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale In India on October 31. The iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB, Rs 84,900 for the 128GB and for the 256 GB the smartphone costs Rs 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro price starts at Rs 1,19,900 for 128GB.The 256 GB variant is priced at Rs 1,29,900 and for the 512GB variant it costs Rs 1,49,900. The two phones will be available in all the Apple retail stores and Apple online store.