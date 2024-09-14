Apple iPad users in EU can download apps from third-party app stores very soon

The Apple iPad users in the European Union will be able to download apps from third-party app stores from September 16. This feature was previously introduced in the iOS and now it is coming to the iPad users in the region.

From September 16, the users of iPad will be able to use third-party app stores for downloading apps on their devices. The iPadOS browser apps will also be able to use search engines apart from Safari. This announcement was done way back in May but it is going to be a reality in this month.

Well, for those are wondering about the possibility of Apple having a change in heart is completely wrong. It was due to the implementation of strict regulations of EU that Apple had to adopt the rules. The Cupertino giant was in fact forced to enact new policies. The introduction of USB-C port instead of lightning port in Apple devices was due to the intervention of the EU.

