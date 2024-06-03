Apple iPad Air 2024 offers 9-core GPU and not a 10-core GPU

Apple has introduced the iPad Air as well as the iPad Pro for 2024 a month ago. Both the models have significant upgrades as compared to their predecessors. Well, Apple has announced that the iPad Air 2024 offers a M2 chipset in place of M1. However, there is a change in the M2 chipset and that was spotted lately.

According to the latest specs page on apple’s official website, the Apple iPad Air 2024 gets a 9-core GPU. However, as published in the press release by the company on May 7, the M2 chip on the iPad Air features a faster 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. According to GFXBench Wild Life Extreme Unlimited, the iPad Air 2024 scores 6.2K score while the M2 chipset on the MacBook Air gets 5.7K or 6.8K. The M2-powered MacBook Air offers either an 8-core or a 10-core GPU.

Speaking about the iPad Air, the 9-core GPU falls between 8 and 10-core MacBook. The score of the iPad Air falls right between 8 and 10-core MacBook. Hence, the 9-core GPU in the press release is not a typo error. However, if you are worried about the performance, you should know that the 11” and 13” display on the iPad Air offers 60Hz as default refresh rate. This means that the 9-core GPU might not hit the full potential.

When it comes to the 2024 iPad Pros, it is offered with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. The M4 chipset offers 9-core CPU on 256/512 GB variants but the 1TB or 2TB variants will offer M4 chipset with 10-core CPU.

However, if we are looking at the iPad Air M2 chipset, it will be the same across all storage variants.