Apple iOS 27 to roll out on September 14

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Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 9. The devices are now available for pre-order and will be released on September 18.

Both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max devices run on the latest iOS 27. The tech giant introduced the iOS 27 back in June and has been testing it ever since.

After a month-long beta testing, Apple has announced to release the stable version of the iOS 27 for eligible iPhones from Spetember 14, which happens to be tomorrow.

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The iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and macOS 27 will also be released on the same day.

It is noteworthy to mention that the revamped Siri AI will be coming with the iOS 27. However, it will not be available in the EU and China.