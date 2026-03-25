Apple iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 rolled out for iPhones and iPads

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Apple has released the latest versions of its operating systems for iPhones and iPads-iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4. The new iOS update comes with new features and tools.

The iOS 26.4 comes with an AI playlist generator for Apple Music. It is note worthy that Spotify already has a similar features that was launched in 2024.

The new iOS feature is called Playlist Playground. This Playlist Playground feature is capable of making a playlist based on a prompt. You can use moods, feelings, activities, or whatever else. There’s also an Ambient Music widget which lets you choose from Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing playlists curated by Apple.

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New emojis are in as well: trombone, treasure chest, distorted face, hairy creature, fight cloud, orca, landslide, and ballet dancer. A new setting lets you cut down on bright flashes when tapping buttons, and CarPlay gets support for third-party AI chatbots. Providers like OpenAI and Google will need to update their apps in order for this to work.

The Podcasts app has gained native video episode support with HLS streaming, the Sleep feature in the Health app now records average bedtime for the past two weeks, and Stolen Device Protection is now on by default, requiring biometric authentication for viewing passwords and turning off Lost Mode on the iPhone.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 also feature offline song recognition in Control Center, nearby concert suggestions and full-page album artwork in Apple Music, Apple Creator Studio support for Freeform, and a fix for a keyboard bug that caused typos when typing quickly.

Also Read: Apple launches AirPods Max 2 in India with H2 chip and enhanced features