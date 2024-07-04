Apple iOS 18 adds ‘India-specific’ features for iPhone users, Check details

Apple has added several India-specific features to the first beta of iOS 18, which was showcased at the WWDC 2024. The update is set to roll out for several iPhones later this year. The new India-specific features include support for numerals in 12 different Indian languages, live voicemail transcription, and more control over dual SIM cards.

Support for numerals in 12 Indian languages

The iOS 18 makes iPhones users eligible to customise contact posters and lock screens using numerals from Indian languages. The supported languages include Arabic, Arabic Indic, Bangla, Odia, Devanagari, Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, Malayalam, Meitei, Ol Chiki, and Telugu.

More control over dual SIM cards

Apple iPhones with iOS 18 will get a dedicated SIM switch button within the redesigned control center. This will help users to switch between two phone numbers quickly. Currently, Apple supports dual SIM cards with a single physical SIM card slot and an eSIM.

Siri understands Indian English

With iOS 18, Siri can understand Indian English mixed with local languages such as Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu. The new translate app now supports Hindi and can perform system-wide translation, including in the Safari web browser and the Notes app.

Live voicemail transcription in Indian English

Additionally, iPhones can perform live voicemail transcription in Indian English, along with support for live caller ID.

Supports for alphabetical layouts in 11 Indian languages

Apple has also added other minor features to iOS 18 with India in mind, including support for alphabetical layouts for 11 Indian languages — Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu — and enhanced language search in Assamese, Bangla, Devanagari, and Gujarati.

iOS 18 eligible devices

iPadOS 18 Compatible devices

Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Apple iPhone 15 Pro

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13

Apple iPhone 13 mini

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 12

Apple iPhone 12 mini

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 11

Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS Max

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen

Apple iPhone SE 2nd Gen