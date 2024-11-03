Apple iOS 18.2 will offer these important features for iPhones, to release this December

The Apple iOS 18.2 will be launching in December and it will be bringing a lot of features for the eligible iPhones. The Cupertino giant released iOS 18.1 some days ago and along with that the devices will be getting Apple Intelligence. The company has confirmed that the iOS 18.2 will be arriving in December along with some important updates.

We have mentioned the features that will be available in the Apple iOS 18.2 update.

Image Playground: This is a text to image generation tool and it can be used to create fun images in just seconds. There are three different styles in this tool and this includes Animation, Illustration and Sketch. Users can easily generate images based on text prompts through this tool.

Genmoji: The users can create custom emoji based on just text descriptions.

ChatGPT Integration with Siri: Users can interact with Siri in order to find the solution of any complex task. This may be image generation, document understanding or anything else. The company ensures that the responses are end-to-end encrypted.

Visual Intelligence for iPhone 16 users: This Google Lens like feature can allow users to analyse the object by placing their camera in front of the object. This feature can be used to scan documents as well as copy and paste text.

Image Wand: Apple is expected to bring the Sketch to image feature to iPhone with iOS 18.2. The feature will be quite similar to the Galaxy AI sketch to image feature. It will allow users to generate various types of images which are based on rough sketches that are provided by the iPhone users.

Priority notifications: Apple’s priority notifications will be part of the iOS 18.2. The priority notifications will appear on the top of your notification stack.