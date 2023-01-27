Apple iOS 17 will not bring any stark changes in the OS

Tech giant Apple has recently pushed the iOS 16.3 and it sorts out multiple issues in the existing iPhones. In 2023, we expect Apple will be pushing the iOS 17 this year. The iOS 17 will be most likely accompanied with the iPhone 15 series. Even though, it is quite early to discuss about the upcoming OS many reports have suggested about it.

As reported by gsmarena, a source has revealed that the new iOS 17 will not offer any stark features. More or less the update will be quite similar to the iOS 16. Even though the next update will not be visibly huge, it will offer great efficiency as well as stability. There will be minor changes to the Fitness and Wallet apps. The Wallet apps might be connected to the Apple Pay Later.

Another speculation about the update is that all the six models of the upcoming 15 series will offer Dynamic Island feature. The Dynamic island feature is currently present in the premium devices of the iPhone 14 series (14 Pro, 14 Pro Max). This means that the notch will be finally gone.

On the other hand, the iOS 17 will offer more advanced image processing as well as cooling system. In terms of software a big upgrade in the iPhones will be in the form of USB-C port. While the Pro and Pro Max models will over USB 3.2 speed, the non-pro handsets will offer same speed as the current lightning.