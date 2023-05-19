Apple iOS 17 will allow user’s iPhone to talk in their voice

Apple offers a bunch of updates for its iPhone users in its every update. According to the latest update, Apple will allow iPhone or iPad users to have their devices speak for 15 minutes in their voice. This will be very helpful for those who may lose their ability to speak. The feature is named as ‘Personal Voice’.

The ‘Personal Voice’ feature will be of great help for those persons who might lose their voice in the future. The on-device machine learning feature on the smartphone will help to do so. In order to create a personal voice on iPhone or iPad, users have to read a set of text prompt for a period of 15 minutes. After that, users can type whatever they want to say and can later send their Personal Voice read to whomever they want to.

Apart from that Apple will also introduce streamlined versions of its core apps for users with cognitive disabilities. The Assistive Access feature will allow modified versions of Messages, Camera, Photos, and Music apps. The modified versions will feature contrast buttons, large text labels, additional tools, and much more.

There will also be a new detection mode in the Magnifier to help users with low vision or blind users.

The iOS 17 will be supported by iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone SE (2020, 2022).

Also read: Google Pixel 8 Pro Expected To Launch With A Big Health Update