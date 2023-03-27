Apple iOS 16 update makes your iPhone speak the screen; Know how to activate it

The Apple iOS 16 update, which was released in 2022, contains several features that some iPhone users may not know. One such feature is the Hear iPhone speak the screen.

The iPhone users who have updated to iOS 16 or its latest version can be able to use this feature to make your phone speak the screen. This will also enable the iPhone to read selected text or the entire screen even if the VoiceOver is turned off.

Users can also use this feature to provide feedback and speak text corrections and suggestions as they type. You can also customize the reading voice of your iPhone to your liking.

All this can be done by following the given steps below:

How to change the speech settings

Apple’s support page has listed how the iPhone users can change the phone settings to Hear iPhone speak. Here are the steps you need to follow:

Go to Settings of your iPhone >> Accessibility >> Spoken Content. In the new window, you can adjust any of the following:

Speak Selection: Select the text you want to hear then tap the Speak button.

Speak Screen: iPhone users need to swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen if they want to hear the entire screen.

Speech Controller: Show the controller for quick access to Speak Screen and Speak on Touch.

Highlight Content: iPhone can highlight words, sentences, or both as they are spoken. You can change the highlight color and style.

Typing Feedback: You can configure typing feedback for the onscreen and external keyboards and choose to have the iPhone speak each character, entire words, auto-corrections, auto-capitalizations, and typing predictions.

To hear typing predictions, you also need to go to Settings > General > Keyboards, then turn on Predictive.

Voices: Choose a voice and dialect.

Speaking Rate: Drag the slider.

Pronunciations: Dictate or spell out how you want certain phrases to be spoken.

How to hear your iPhone speak

Say Siri followed by Saying something like- “Speak screen.” Or you can do any of the following:

Hear selected text: Select the text, then tap Speak.

Hear the entire screen: Swipe down with two fingers from the top of the screen. Use the controls that appear to pause speaking or adjust the rate.

Hear typing feedback: Start typing. To hear typing predictions (when turned on), touch and hold each word.

(Source: Apple Support page)