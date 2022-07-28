Apple iOS 16 reduces time limit for unsending iMessages

New Delhi: Apple iOS 16 will let users edit an iMessage for five times and once they reach the limit, the edit option will disappear from the long-press menu.

In previous releases of iOS 16, the company allowed 15 minutes to unsend a message.

With the latest update, the time frame has been significantly reduced to two minutes.

The user will still have 15 minutes to edit a message.

Furthermore, each of the edits will be logged and visible to both the sender and the receiver of the iMessage, reports 9to5Mac.

“This means the person you are messaging will be able to see any edits you’ve made,” the report said late on Wednesday.

You’ll be able to check the edit history by tapping on the “Edited” text that sits below an edited message and all of the edits will appear above the latest one.

The change has been spotted in iOS 16 beta 4 that will help users edit and unsend iMessages.

Other new features in iOS 16 include a redesigned Lock Screen with support for widgets and additional customisation, and an Apple Pay Later installment plan.

Live Activity is a new feature that helps users stay on top of things that are happening in real-time, such as a sports game, workout, ride-share, or food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.

In addition, SharePlay is coming to Messages, making it possible to enjoy synced content like movies or songs and shared playback controls all while chatting in Messages.