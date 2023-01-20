Apple iOS 16.3 update to fix multiple bugs, check the details here

Apple is expected to launch the iOS 16.3 very soon and the update is going to fix many bugs and improve the security on Apple devices. The improvements that are expected to occur on the Apple devices include End-to-end encryption as well as Apple ID security keys, new second-gen HomePod and many more.

As reported by MacRumors, the iOS 16.3 update will be accompanied by iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3 and tvOS 16.3 (expected). According to Apple, the new iOS 16.3 update will offer iCloud advanced data protection to users across the globe. Earlier the feature was limited to Apple users in the US only. Similarly, the Apple ID as well as iCloud security keys will improve the protection of the users’ data.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max users are expected to get relief as the display bug will be fixed in the upcoming update. The iPhone 14 Pro Max (owned by some users) gets horizontal lines on the screen as it is restarted or it wake-ups. With iOS 16.3, the Home Lock Screen widget is making a return. Another important update will be the Emergency SOS service. The service lets users to make an emergency call by a few seconds of the button press on their iPhone.

The problems regarding Siri are also addressed in the latest Apple update. The previous update saw that Siri requests for music was not responded properly. Similarly, requests in CarPlay through Siri were not addressed properly.

The Apple iOS 16.2 was launched way back in July 2022.