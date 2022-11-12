Apple iOS 16.2 5G beta: How to activate Airtel 5G, Jio 5G on iPhone 12, 13 and 14 series

Apple is rolling out the iOS 16.2 5G beta update for iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 users. If you have the mentioned iPhone model and currently living on in one of the major cities where telecom service provider Airtel and Jio have released 5G networks, you can get 5G connection on your device.

Follow the steps below to get 5G up and running on your device.

Step 1: Sign in to iOS beta program

The latest iOS 5G update is only available for beta users. Those who are not on the iOS beta channel can enrol for the public beta from Apple’s official website. Apple will likely roll out the stable update for all users soon. But, if you don’t mind some bugs and errors then you can try 5G immediately.

To get 5G on iPhone, first head over to the Apple Beta Software Program website and Sign Up.

Next, sign in with your Apple ID and complete the procedure as per on-screen instructions to switch to the beta.

However, note that only eligible iPhone models such as iPhone 12 series and above will support the 5G update. The older iPhone 11 or iPhone XS model does not support 5G.

Step 2: Update to Apple iOS 16.2 5G beta update

The next step is to upgrade your iPhone to the iOS 16.2 5G beta update. To do that go to Settings>> General>> Software Update and update your phone to iOS 16.2. The latest iOS update will enable your iPhone to get 5G network. After the iOs update get downloaded and installed your phone will restart.

Step 3: Activate 5G on your iPhone

Following the upgrade to iOS 16.2 beta, eligible iPhone users, who are living in one of the supported 5G cities and have a 5G-enabled SIM, can now get 5G.

To switch from your default 4G network to 5G, Navigate to Settings>> Mobile Data>> Mobile Data Options>> Voice & Data.

In the new window, you get to see three options including 4G, 5G On and 5G Auto.

As the name suggests the first two options will lock you in on a 4G or 5G network, While the ‘Auto’ mode will allow the phone to dynamically switch between the two based on network availability.

So, select the 5G On or 5G Auto option.

After a brief loss in reception, your phone will be connected to 5G network.

You can now hop on to Safari and check out your new 5G speeds via any internet speed testing website.