Apple iOS 16.1.1 update rolled out for iPhone, fixes bugs and issues

Apple is all set to launch its iOS 16.2 update for iPhone users in December 2022. However, prior to the launch of the new update, Apple has pushed an iOS 16.1.1 update. This update fixes bugs and issues on the device. However, there are no major changes on the device and the effect of the update on the device is just internal. Users of iPhone 8 (including iPhone SE 2nd Gen and iPhone SE 3rd Gen) and above models will get the latest update

Along with the iOS 16.1.1 update, the company has also launched iPadOS16.1.1 update along with the macOS Ventura 13.0.1 update. Through its updates, Apple manages to fix bugs and bring improvements on iPhones as well as iPads. The iOS 16.1 update fixed many bugs in the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The update also brought Live Activities API for tracking apps, animated battery icons with percentage etc.

The latest iOS 16.1.1 update is available for those who use an iOS 16 patch. Some of the important updates that will come in the iOS 16.2 include Siri upgrades, Freedom App, feedback for unintentional SOS Call, live activities from spotlight and much more.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is offered in four variants- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Apple iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,900 and goes till Rs 1,09,900 according to the variants. While 128GB is the base variant, other variants are 256GB and 512GB. The Apple iPhone 14 is available in five attractive colours including Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

The Apple iPhone 14 Plus starts at Rs 89,900 and goes till Rs 1,19,900 according to the variants. While 128GB is the base variant, other variants are 256GB and 512GB. It is available in five attractive colours including Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro starts at Rs 1,29,900 and goes till Rs 1,79,900 according to the variants. While 128GB is the base variant, other variants are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available in four attractive colours including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at Rs 1,39,900 and goes till Rs 1,89,900 according to the variants. While 128GB is the base variant, other variants are 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available in four attractive colours including Deep Purple, Gold, Silver and Space Black.