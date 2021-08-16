Apple iOS 15 Update brings some exciting features for your iPhone, Know details here

The Apple iOS 15 which will be launched in the latter part of the year will bring a bunch of new upgrades for the users. Apple had announced the iOS 15 during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2021.

If reports are to be believed, then the Apple iOS 15 will make its debut at the same time as that of the iPhone 13.

Some of the major upgrades that the Apple iOS 15 will bring for the users can be summarized under the following head:

Update in Face Time

Apple’s Face Time which is used for video calling to other apple devices receives multiple updates. It can be used to connect with users who have a non-apple device. Apple users can share a FaceTime link with those persons whom they want to connect. The other users can open the link on their browser and then they can join the video calls. Facetime also gets an option for grid view.

The background blur feature during Facetime is also added in the update.

SharePlay

Apple SharePlay feature allows users to share the screen with any person with whom they have connected through FaceTime. The SharePlay feature can be used to share movies and music.

Apple Maps

The iOS 15 brings an update to Apple Maps. Users can view a wide range of data including road colours, driving directions, 3D landmarks, improved night mode etc. The Apple Maps will also allow the users to pin important traffic updates on iPhone and Apple Watch devices.

Notification bar

With the iOS 15 update, the notification bar receives a major upgrade. Users can filter alerts according to their needs by choosing the Notification Summary function

iMessage

The iMessage function gets an upgrade where all the new articles, pictures, or playlists that are shared by the contacts of a user will be stored in a “Shared with You” folder.