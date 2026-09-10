Apple introduces it’s first foldable smartphone – iPhone Duo

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Apple has finally launched its first ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. The iPhone Duo’s screens have the same aspect ratio, and the foldable screen has an under-display selfie camera. The most-awaited Apple foldable phone features an expansive folding form factor designed for multitasking with side-by-side apps, a titanium frame, an A20 Pro chip, and a 48MP Dual Fusion camera system.

The titanium hinge has an integrated magnet array that satisfyingly snaps it shut. Touch ID is integrated into the side button, as you’d expect from a foldable, but you can also unlock the iPhone Duo with your Apple Watch. It has a 7.6″ main folding screen and a 5.4″ cover display. Both support ProMotion, and have 3,000-nit peak brightness.

There’s Ceramic Shield on the back, Ceramic Shield 2 on the front screen, and the device is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. There’s a “custom nano-texture finish” that creates a perceptually flat matte surface that reduces crease visibility. There’s also a coating for scratch resistance on the folding screen, which sits on a titanium plate.

The phone is powered by the A20 Pro chip just like the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which were also unveiled today. The SoC is made on a 2nm process and comes with a 6-core CPU, a 7-core GPU, and a dual 16-core NPU. Compared to the A19 Pro, the A20 Pro has a 20% faster CPU and up to 40% faster GPU, as well as twice the Neural Engine compute power and 50% more unified memory bandwidth.

The iPhone Duo has Apple’s C2 modem, which supports mmWave 5G in the US. Its Apple N1 chip supports Bluetooth 6 and Wi-Fi 7 too. The phone is eSIM-only worldwide, and Apple promises up to 31 hours of video playback when using the inner display, and 44 hours with the outer display. Apple promises up to 24 hours of use when you use both screens equally. Wired charging can add 50% in 20 minutes, while wireless charging can add 50% in 30 minutes with a MagSafe or Qi2 charger.

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The iPhone Duo has a 48MP Fusion main camera with an integrated “optical-quality” 2x telephoto mode, a 48MP ultrawide camera which supports macro photography, and a 12MP Center Stage front camera in the cover display, which seems to use the same sensor as the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The inner folding screen has an under-display selfie camera, but its hardware is yet to be detailed.

iOS 27 has been specially adapted for the iPhone Duo and its displays, with an adaptive UI that reacts and reorients as the phone folds, turns, or flips. Lock screen controls, the home screen dock, app navigation, and other controls have been moved to the side to preserve more vertical room for content. When the phone is unfolded, the home screen shows two pages simultaneously.

The status bar has been redesigned too, as a flexible circular interface that sits in a corner and displays Wi-Fi, cellular signal, and battery level. The Dynamic Island is redesigned for the side of both screens and expands to present alerts and Live Activities. Of course, you can run two apps in Split View on the inner display and save app pairs you use frequently with just a tap.

Appel iPhone Duo of Price

The iPhone Duo comes in Star White and Night Sky. It starts at $1,999 with 256GB of storage, and goes up to $2,199 with 512GB, $2,599 with 1TB, and $3,199 with 2TB. It will go on pre-order on October 16 and will be released on October 23. Apple will also start supporting the Apple Pencil for the iPhone Duo later this year.

Also Read: Apple launches iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max arrive with A20 Pro chip