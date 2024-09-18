Apple Intelligence will be available in two new English variants for India and Singapore; launch in 2025

During its ‘glowtime’ presentation, Cupertino giant Apple had announced generative AI features on its supported devices. The company has told that the generative AI features will be available in even more languages in 2025. The important additions will be in the form of two new English variants meant for India and Singapore.

US will be the first country to get the feature through the iOS 18.1 update. The Apple Intelligence update will be available in countries like Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K. around late 2024 (i.e. December). On the other hand, the update will be available in Chinese, French, Japanese, and Spanish from early 2025. The list has been expanded and the additions include English (India), English (Singapore), German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, and others.

The two markets where the Apple Intelligence will not be available are EU and China.

However, it is interesting to note that the company is discussing the issue with European Commission, reported TechCrunch.

The other place where the company is facing an issue is China. The company is contending with local regulation around generative AI models.

“Apple Intelligence is deeply integrated into iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia, harnessing the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks — all while protecting users’ privacy and security. Many of the models that power Apple Intelligence run entirely on device, and Private Cloud Compute offers the ability to flex and scale computational capacity between on-device processing and larger, server-based models that run on dedicated Apple silicon servers. The first set of Apple Intelligence features will be available next month, delivering experiences that are delightful, intuitive, easy to use, and specially designed to help users do the things that matter most to them,” mentioned Apple in its official blog.