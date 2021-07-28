Apple increases iPhone 13 series production numbers, Orders 100 million A15 chips

Apple is reportedly planning to increase the number of the production of its upcoming smartphone iPhone 13 to 100 million.

As per reports, the company has placed orders with its contract assemblers like Foxconn, Pegatron and Luxshare for manufacture of around 90 million new iPhone models, which will be a 20% rise from the 75 million units of iPhone 12 models produced last year.

As per reports of cnbeta, a news site that keeps track of supply chain companies, Apple has placed a huge order of more than 100 million A15 Bionic chips for use in its next-gen iPhones, which is expected to be the iPhone 13.

However, it does not doesn’t necessarily mean all the 100 million A15 Bionic chips will be used in the production of 100 million iPhones in its new series.

But, it does confirmed that the company is increasing its manufacturing numbers.

It also shows that Apple is confident about the high demand for its new iPhones that are expected to arrive in the market in about 2 months.

The iPhone 13 series is expected to feature a ProMotion 120 Hz display with always-on capabilities, larger batteries than previous models, and cameras with sensor-shifting stabilization.

Apple is rumoured to unveil the iPhone 13 through a virtual launch sometime in September. The upcoming smartphone is said to have similar design as the iPhone 12, except the design of the rear camera.

It is said to have a diagonal lens arrangement on the two cheaper phones, but it’s largely set to be similar to iPhone 12. iPhone 13 series is also rumoured to come with a 25W wired charging speeds.

You may note that that Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi had recently overtake Apple and become the second-largest smartphone maker globally.