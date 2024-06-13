Apple ID renamed as Apple account, Know what has changed

Apple has recently rebranded the Apple ID and it is now known as the Apple account. This is just a name change and there is no such added contrasting feature change behind it. As the Cupertino giant rolled out iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11 updates, the Apple ID was renamed as the Apple account.

The Apple Account is used as a sign-in experience for Apple services and devices and it is based on the user’s existing credentials. Apple mentioned about this update through a post on its Newsroom.

Well, the change is not a surprise as the feature was expected to arrive this year. Apple IDs have been for a long period and this change is welcome. There have been multiple updates in the OS and it also includes iCloud Mail upgrade.

“iCloud Mail introduces new ways for users to manage their inbox and stay up to date with categorization. Emails are organized and sorted into Primary for personal and time-sensitive emails; Transactions for confirmations and receipts; Updates for news and social notifications; and Promotions for marketing emails and coupons,” said the official post on Apple Newsroom.

Some of the other important updates include better Apple Maps, greater flexibility with Apple Pay, tap to cash with Apple Cash, enhanced Apple Wallet, redesigned Apple Fitness+ experience, etc.