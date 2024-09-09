Apple “Glowtime” event today: iPhone 16 Series Launch, AI and other product launch expected

Apple is all set to hold its Glowtime launch event globally at its headquarters in the Silicon Valley city of Cupertino today. The tech giant is expected to launch its latest line of iPhones on Monday. According to the company, the new series of iPhones, which will be iPhone 16, will feature generative AI capabilities.

Though the company has not made any revelation about what it plans to show off during the launch event. But, we are expecting a few things including the much awaited Apple iPhone 16 and the Apple Intelligence AI. Let’s discuss about it.

iPhone 16 series launch

As per traditions, the company usually launches the its latest generation of iPhone lineup during the month of September. The company aims to highlight the iPhone 16 with the integration of new AI features. The company hopes this will bolster the sale of the latest models.

The iPhones continue to be the main revenue earner of the company with a $39 billion sales last quarter. The iPhone counts for roughly 60 percent of Apple’s revenue.

Apple iPhones also open pathways for the App Store or Apple TV, which are becoming a growing part of its business.

In order to attract customers to its new model, Apple has integrated the Apple Intelligence with the iPhone 16.

Apple Intelligence

“Apple Intelligence” is a new suite of software features for all devices. The company announced the Apple Intelligence in June at it’s annual developers conference, where it also announced a partnership with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

With this, the iPhone 16 series will get an array of Ai features including AI image editing, translation, and small, creative touches in messaging.

Super-powered Siri

Apple also said its digital assistant Siri, which was launched more than 12 years ago, will get an AI upgrade.It’s appearance will also change. Apple has revealed that it will now appear as a pulsating light on the edge of a home screen.

It is being rumoured that Apple will introduce iPhone 16 models with custom chips that can power these AI features, including the Siri upgrade.

Meanwhile, Apple launch event will also likely witness the launch of other Apple devices such as Apple Watch SE 4, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 10 and iPad Mini 7.

Rumors have also suggested that the AirPods 4 might also be launched at the same event.

