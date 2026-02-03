Apple foldable iPhone design revealed ahead of launch

Advertisement

Apple is reportedly planning to launch it’s first foldable iPhone later this year. Ahead of the official launch, the possible design of the Apple’s first foldable iPhone via an online leak.

According to a leaked post shared on Weibo, Apple’s foldable iPhone will likely feature a book-fold-like design same as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple Foldable iPhone: Leaked design

The leaked report has suggested that the rumored foldable iPhone will feature a volume button on the top edge on the right side, which seems similar to the iPad mini. Meanwhile, the Touch ID power button and the Camera Control buttons has been placed on the right edge. The leaked design has revealed that the device will have a smooth left side with no control buttons.

It seems the smartphone will sport a smaller Dynamic Island as the selfie camera will sport a single punch-hole design. Like the iPhone Air, the rear of the smartphone will feature a entirely black plateau with two horizontally arranged cameras, microphone, and flash. Leaks suggest the foldable iPhone will launch in white and one additional color, giving customers just two choices.

Meanwhile, the inner display will be a 7.8-inch and the outer screen will be a biger 5.3-inch panel.

Reports have also indicated that Apple will use the back Touch ID in the foldable iPhone instead of Face ID. The phone will feature dual 48MP sensors on the back and 18MP selfie cameras. You’ll get one for video calls when the phone is folded and another for the main display. Apple is mixing titanium with aluminum for the body, a different approach from the all-aluminum construction of the Pro models. The Fold packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and runs on Apple’s new C2 modem.