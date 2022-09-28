Apple Festive sale 2022: Check deals and offers on iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and more

Apple Festive sale has started in India. The tech giant is offering attractive discounts and cashback schemes on all products including iPhones, Macs, Apple Watch and more.

If you are unable to buy an iPhone during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, then this will be a perfect chance for you to get it.

Apple has listed an instant cashback of up to Rs 7,000 on qualifying orders across all products including the iPhone 14. According to the Apple website, users can enjoy an instant cashback up to Rs 7,000 if their order amounts to Rs 41,900 or more. however, the offer is applicable to customers who carries out the transaction with HDFC Bank credit cards. Those with an American Express Corporate card issued by American Express Corp can also avail the offer.

Apart from this, Apple is offering a trade-in offer where users will be able to get up to Rs 63,000 when exchanging their smartphones. Of course, the exchange value is higher when you are trading in an older iPhone. Apple is also giving Rs 7,000 cashback on the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone SE and iPhone 12.

The cashback will be applicable on purchases made between September 26 and October 24. Apple says the offer can be used by a cardholder twice. Alternatively, you can opt for the no-cost EMI option on three and six-month tenures on both HDFC Bank and American Express credit cards. Keep in mind that these offers cannot be combined with Apple Store for education or corporate employee purchase plan pricing.