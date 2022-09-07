Apple ‘Far Out’ Launch Event: iPhone 14 series, AirPods Pro 2 and all that will debut today

Tech giant Apple is going to hold the Far Out event later today (September 7th). The company is expected to unveil the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch 8 series, new iPad models, AirPods Pro 2, and new Mac Pro and more at the event today. The highlight of the launch will be the iPhone 14 Series. We have already received many leaks, reports and rumors surrounding the products, hinting us at what to expect from the upcoming Apple products.

The iPhone 14 series is said to comprise four models- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We’re also hearing reports that the brand might introduce the new budget iPad model. Apple Watch will get two new models and AirPods Pro is expected to make a comeback after 5 years.

A livestream for the Apple event will be available on Apple.com, Apple’s YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app.

Here’s all that Apple is likely to launch today (September 7).

iPhone 14 series launch event

The iPhone 14 series is said to include the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This means that Apple will continue the Pro name for its powerful models while the Plus branding will be make a come back again after 2017. The high end iPhone 14 Pro may sport a larger pill-shaped cutout on the front.

Reports have suggested that the regular iPhone 14 models will not receive a price hike which is against the traditional way Apple works. As per reports, Apple may hike iPhone 14 Pro prices by up to $100 (around Rs 7,990).

Colours for new iPhones

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are likely to come in six colours– Green, Purple, Blue, Black, White and Red colour options. The purple colour that debuted with iPhone 11 series, will replace the pink. The iPhone 14 Pro models, on the other hand may come in Green, Purple, Silver, Gold and Graphite colours. Here Purple may take the place of Sierra Blue. The cases leaked currently show several new colours include Yellow, Red, Navy Blue, Purple, Mint, Pink, Midnight Blue and Black.

Apple Watch 8 series Launch

We will also likely see the debut of the Apple watch 8 series during this launch event. The new Apple Watch may include three new Apple Watches — Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Series 8 Pro and Apple Watch SE 2. The Watch 8 Pro will be the most high-end model that will come with rugged features and have satellite connectivity. While, the Watch SE 2 will be most affordable variant. It will debut as the successor to the Apple Watch SE that was launched in 2020. There are no major design changes speculated for the standard edition of Apple Watch 8.

AirPods Pro 2

Apple is also likely to introduce the next generation AirPods Pro at its September event. The AirPods Pro 2 will have a similar design as the current generation. The new AirPods Pro model is code-named B698. It will run on the next version of Apple’s H1 chip and have Bluetooth 5.2 support.

Apple Mixed Reality Headset

Apple is speculated to launch the much-awaited Mixed Reality Headset at today’s launch event. Apple is likely going to use Steve Jobs’s “One More Thing” phrase to tease the company’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset.

Release date for iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 1

Apart from the above mentioned Apple products, the tech giant will announces the release date for iOS 16, watchOS 9, and tvOS 16. Usually, the new version of Apple OS releases on the day new iPhones go on sale, which is September 16 this year.