Apple expected to invest more than $100M to bypass iPhone 16 ban in Indonesia: Reports

Indonesia had previously banned the Apple iPhone 16 series and it seems that the government is in no hurry to lift the ban on the Cupertino giant. According to the latest report it seems that the Apple’s addition promise to invest $100 million has not been accepted by the country. For those who are unknown, the total amount that apple has promised to invest in Indonesia is $110 million.

As reported by Indonesian News Agency Antara, the Industry Ministry wants the investment to be larger. The increase in investment is expected to develop Indonesia’s domestic manufacturing sector and help the country to become a part of Apple’s global supply, mentioned ministry spokesperson Febri Hendri Antoni Arif.

According to the Indonesian law, the foreign companies are expected to offer 40% local content in order to operate in the country. It is as a part of Domestic Component Level (TKDN) certification. The companies can comply with the above mentioned law by either manufacturing products locally, developing the software locally or by settings R&D centres.

Apple has initially made an offer to invest more than IDR 1.71 trillion ($109 million) in local R&D facilities. However, it has only invested IDR 1.48 trillion ($95 million). It is reported that the Cupertino giant has made a decision to expand the manufacturing of accessories and components in Indonesia. This move will help the company in its business in the country. As of now, Apple is serving the ban on iPhone 16 as well as Apple Watch 10 series in Indonesia.