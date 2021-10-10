Apple Diwali offer: Here’s How you can get free AirPods and buy AirPods Pro for Rs 10,000 only

Apple is offering bumper deals on its premium iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini models under a special Diwali offer. Buyers who want to buy the iPhone 12 devices can now get free AirPods and massive price cuts on AirPods Pro with the purchase of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini. However, if you want to get this amazing offer then you have to buy the iPhone 12 device from the company’s official website.

How to get free AirPods on purchase of iPhone 12 devices ?

First go to the official website of Apple.

Open the iPhone 12 page.

Select the desired storage configuration and colour of the iPhone 12.

The smartphone is available in three storage configuration — 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and six colour options that is purple, blue, green, white, black and Red.

After selecting the model, click on continue button.

A new page will appear , where you will be asked to select the desired offer among three options.

you can get the AirPods with a charging case with no additional cost with the first offer.

If you choose the second offer then you can get the AirPods with a wireless charging case but, you will have to pay Rs 4,000 for it.

If you choose the third option then you can get an AirPods Pro by paying just Rs 10,000 instead of Rs 24, 900.

Now pay for the products and you will have a brand new iPhone 12 and AirPods on your hand this diwali.

You can also get the Apple iPhone 12 with a massive price cuts on e-commerce platform Flipkart. The e-commerce giant is offering the 64GB variant with a discounted price of Rs 52,999, whereas the 128GB variant is selling for Rs 57,999. Furthermore you can also get an additional discount of up to Rs 15,000 with the exchange offer. You can also further reduce the price of iPhone 12 by opting for the cashback options on the e-commerce site.