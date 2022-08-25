Apple confirms launch event for Sep 7: All we know about New iPhone 14 series

Apple on Wednesday announced its flagship product launch event for this year that will take place on September 7. The event has been named ‘Far Out.’ We will get to see the much-awaited new iPhone 14 lineup along with latest Watches and other products at the launch event.

This will be the first major event the company is holding since the two years of the pandemic. The launch event will be an in-person event inside the company’s Apple Park campus. The event will start at 10:00 AM PT. Apple enthusiasts can watch the event online on Apple’s event page or on the YouTube page of the company.

Apple Launch Event: What to expect

iPhone 14 Series

Apple will likely launch the new iPhone 14 lineup during the upcoming September 7 launch event. The iPhone 14 series could include four models- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

As per reports, the Pro models of the iPhone 14 lineup will be powered by the latest A16 Bionic chipset, the non-Pro models will have a tweaked version of the Apple A15 Bionic chip from last year.

The four models are expected to have a display of 6.1-inch (iPhone 14), a new 6.7-inch (iPhone 14 Max), a 6.1-inch (iPhone 14 Pro) and and a 6.7 (iPhone 14 Pro Max), respectively.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to be priced around $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13.

The tech giant will also likely to discontinue the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.

A recent report said that Samsung Display will be applying different grades of materials on the OLED panels it will manufacture for the upcoming iPhone 14 series depending on the model tiers.

It will use its latest and most advanced material set for the higher tier iPhone 14 models, while it will use its prior generation set for the lower tier ones. Reports have suggested that the company may make this move in order to save costs.

The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology. But, all models will get a new autofocus front camera.

Apple Watch Series 8

We can also expect Apple to launch the Apple Watch Series 8. It is expected to be available in a standard and a Pro-variant with the latter having a larger display, rugged titanium body, and shatter-resistant glass. The Pro model is also rumored to have a body temperature sensor..We will also likely see a refreshed Apple Watch SE.

Apple to launch 3 new iPads

The tech giant is also expected to launch three new models for iPads. Apple is rumoured to announce the updated iPad Pro models but they are likely to be announced during the October event alongside any Mac updates.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant seems confident despite analysts’ predictions and reportedly asked its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones.

In fact, Apple anticipates to assemble 220 million iPhones in total for 2022.